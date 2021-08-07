BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,299. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$64.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

