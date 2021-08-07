Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $2.67 Million Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Astronics accounts for about 0.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Astronics worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 939.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 266,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $481.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

