Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,596,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,934,000. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 37.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $29.89. 1,049,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

