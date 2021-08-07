Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE BZH opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

