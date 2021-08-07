Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $254.74

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $254.74, but opened at $245.00. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $241.23, with a volume of 6,205 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

