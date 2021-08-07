Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.