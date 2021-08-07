Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.68 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.