Belt Price Reaches $39.41 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00142655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00157206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.59 or 1.00312128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.62 or 0.00809979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

