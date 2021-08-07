Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €52.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.19. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

