Berenberg Bank Boosts Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 85

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of COA opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

