Berenberg Bank Lowers VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

