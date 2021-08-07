Berry Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

BRY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

