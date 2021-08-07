Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Beyond Air worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

