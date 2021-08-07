Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.59.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,559. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $60,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

