Bfsg LLC Sells 601 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edison International by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Edison International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

EIX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

