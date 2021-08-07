Bfsg LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,884,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,249.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 126,063 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:NIO traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. 38,016,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,886,570. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.