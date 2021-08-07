B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BGS traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

