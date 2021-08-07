BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. 1,011,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.