Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

BCYC opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

