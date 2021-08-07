Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BILI shares. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.