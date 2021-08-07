BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.