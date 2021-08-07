BioNTech (BNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $389.01 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $433.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

