Bioventus Inc.’s (NYSE:BVS) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 10th

Bioventus’ (NYSE:BVS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Bioventus had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $33,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $2,124,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $4,271,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.