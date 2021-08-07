BitCoal (COAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $544.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $45,153.11 and approximately $544.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00610367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

