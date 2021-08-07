Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0724 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $125.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

