Bitcoin SV Market Cap Hits $2.86 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $151.82 or 0.00342624 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $467.54 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.37 or 0.01294009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00131822 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,808,664 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

