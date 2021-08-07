BitScreener Token (BITX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,661.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,661.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.98 or 0.00863410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00099897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040973 BTC.

About BitScreener Token

BITX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

