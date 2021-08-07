BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

BJ stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

