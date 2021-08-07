BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Head to Head Analysis

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.59 $177.63 million $7.22 3.41

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 19.58% 164.31% 33.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.19%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

