Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $78.44. 777,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,359. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
