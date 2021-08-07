Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $78.44. 777,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,359. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.