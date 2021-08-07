Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 254,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $641,624. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

