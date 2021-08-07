BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

