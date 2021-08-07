BLAST Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $20,872.87 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006153 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

