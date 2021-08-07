Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered HLS Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

