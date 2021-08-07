Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.39)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.5-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Blucora stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,111. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

