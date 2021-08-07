BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$67.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.