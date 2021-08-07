Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.79. 49,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.56.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.