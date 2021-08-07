Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.90 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

