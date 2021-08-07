Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Boot Barn stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $766,000.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

