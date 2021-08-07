BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 2,849,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.