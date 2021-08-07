BoringDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,778.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $14,778.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $197.48 or 0.00446005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00859089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041082 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,863 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

