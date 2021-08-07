Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boston Properties by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.