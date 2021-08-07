Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut Sells 41,741 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

