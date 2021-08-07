Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0015

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $796,024.21 and $49,763.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00874563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

