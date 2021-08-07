Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.41). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 816,117 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

