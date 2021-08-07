Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

