Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.44 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $466.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

