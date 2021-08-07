BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. BrightView updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

