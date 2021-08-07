Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. 318,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,892. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $175.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

