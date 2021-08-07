Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

